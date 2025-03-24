Russia has proposed unacceptable conditions for the settlement of the war in Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia has put forward its own conditions for a long-term settlement of the war in Ukraine. Most of them are unacceptable to Kyiv and its European allies.

This was reported by The Guardian's Russian affairs reporter Pjotr Sauer on Monday, March 24.

Russia's conditions for the end of the war

Kremlin demands:

halt all foreign military assistance and intelligence sharing with Ukraine;

limit the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces;

international recognition of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia illegally annexed in 2022.

"The Kremlin has also signalled it would reject any presence of western troops in Ukraine — something Kyiv views as essential to securing lasting security guarantees," Sauer said.

Today, on March 24, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has arrived for the second round of talks with the United States. They will be held in Riyadh.

During talks in Saudi Arabia on March 23, Ukraine and the United States discussed a number of important issues, including the safety of shipping, the protection of port infrastructure, and the possibility of ending naval shelling.