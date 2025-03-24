US-Ukraine negotiations in Riyadh — What was the agenda

The meeting in Jeddah. Photo: SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS

During talks in Saudi Arabia on March 23, Ukraine and the United States discussed a number of important issues, including the safety of shipping, the protection of port infrastructure, and the possibility of ending naval shelling. They also discussed the exchange of prisoners.

This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Serhii Leshchenko during a Natational Telethon.

What Ukraine discussed with US representatives

According to adviser, during the five-hour meeting they discussed the mutual cessation of attacks in the sea, including a ceasefire in the ports of Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. In return, Ukraine promised not to attack Russian facilities at sea, including those on rivers. According to Leshchenko, the security of Ukrainian ports, which operate under the constant threat of missile attacks, is critical to ensuring exports and economic stability.

"It was about a mutual ceasefire — we don't attack their facilities at sea, including river facilities, they do not attack our facilities and our ports," Serhii Leshchenko said.

Another topic of the talks was the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of Ukrainian children held by Russia.

In addition, technical aspects of protection of energy infrastructure facilities were discussed. Earlier, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said the talks with the US delegation in Riyadh were constructive.

