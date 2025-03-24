Chuck Schumer says Democrats will put pressure on Trump

Democratic Caucus Leader Chuck Schumer. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Leader of the Democratic Caucus, Chuck Schumer, said that the Democratic Party is united in its intention to eliminate Donald Trump's political influence as quickly as possible. They want to show Americans how harmful Trump's policies are to the US.

Chuck Schumer said this in an interview with CBS News.

Schumer says Trump is now serving oligarchs, not the people

According to Schumer, the current US president represents the interests of the oligarchs and harms the citizens by all available means. According to the senator, Democrats have a clear strategy to counter Trump: expose him through oversight hearings, lawsuits, legislative initiatives and active organizing across the country.

"He represents the oligarchs, as I said, he's hurting average people in every way. And we are through oversight hearings, we're exposing what he's doing through the courts which I mentioned we've had some real success in, through legislation and through organizing in all the districts throughout the country. Because the republicans are already nervous, you know, a lot of them said don't hold town hall meetings," said Chuck Schumer.

He added that by 2026, Republicans in the House and Senate will feel "like rats on a sinking ship". The senator is convinced that the result will be a large-scale political weakening of the current president, as well as a drop in support even among those Republicans who still remain on his side.

"So that, I believe by 2026 the republicans in the house and senate will feel like they're rats on a sinking ship. Because we have gone after Trump and all the horrible things he's doing, and they will know it, see it, hate it and act on it," said the Democratic leader in the US Senate.

Earlier this month, the US Congressman said he was preparing to impeach Donald Trump.

