Trump's impeachment — US Rep. Al Green says he is working on articles

On Wednesday, March 5, Donald Trump delivered a speech to the US Congress. During the speech, one of the congressmen was escorted out of the room because he almost disrupted the president's speech. Now Al Green is preparing to impeach Trump.

This was written by American politician Derrick Evans on X on Wednesday, March 5.

Impeachment of Donald Trump

According to Evans, the Democratic congressman was kicked out of Donald Trump's speech. After that, Al Green said he was "working on articles of impeachment."

"I have other things I'm protesting. And I'm also working on my articles of impeachment. This president is unfit," Green said.

As a reminder, before US President Donald Trump's speech to Congress on March 4, hundreds of Ukrainians and concerned Americans rallied in Philadelphia in support of Ukraine.

Earlier, Republican member of the US House of Representatives Darrell Issa has announced that he will nominate President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.