Rally in support of Ukraine in Philadelphia on March 4 — Photos

Rally in support of Ukraine in Philadelphia. Photo: Yevhen Pukach and Yevheniia Pietsukh

Before US President Donald Trump's speech to Congress on March 4, hundreds of Ukrainians and concerned Americans rallied in Philadelphia in support of Ukraine. They are opposed to the decision to suspend military aid to Kyiv.

This was reported by a correspondent of Novyny.LIVE.

Rally in support of Ukraine in Philadelphia

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Philadelphia to protest, among other things, the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine.

The activists' placards bore inscriptions:

"We are not playing cards",

"Putin couldn't take Kyiv, but he managed to take Washington",

"Trump is insane",

"Leader without suit, suit without leader".

They recalled that in 1994, Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in exchange for security guarantees from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Russia, but since 2014, Russia broke that promise by invading eastern Ukraine and Crimea. And in 2022, it launched a full-scale war.

"Now, in 2025, President Trump has suspended military aid to Ukraine. Every delay means more missiles and more deaths. Ukraine desperately needs air defenses and weapons. This is not just politics — this is life. The United States must fulfill its obligations and resume military aid to Ukraine," the activists stressed.

