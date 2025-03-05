Merz to meet with Scholz to unblock EUR 3 billion for Ukraine

The CDU leader Friedrich Merz. Photo: DW

Friedrich Merz, the Head of the CDU party, which won the elections in Germany, and the likely future Chancellor of Germany, stated that on Wednesday he would meet with outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He intends to discuss the allocation of EUR 3 billion to Ukraine, which Scholz froze in December.

Le Monde reported it.

Merz intends to unlock EUR 3 billion for Kyiv

"We assume that the funds will be allocated quickly," Merz said.

At the same time, Germany’s conservative and social democratic parties, which are negotiating the formation of a future government, stated on Tuesday that they want to make unprecedented investments of several hundred billion euros to strengthen the country’s defence and economy amid the threat of a separation from the United States.

"Given the dangers that threaten our freedom and peace on our continent, the motto of our defence must be: at any cost," Merz said.

As a reminder, about a week ago, after winning the Bundestag elections, Merz expressed his support for Ukraine. In particular, he called for putting the country in a position of strength.

In late February, he also visited Paris and met with the President of France Emmanuel Macron. The main topic of their meeting was European security in the context of the change in the US policy towards Ukraine.