Merz paid an urgent visit to Paris for negotiations with Macron

Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). Photo: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Potentially the next Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, made an unexpected visit to Paris, where he held negotiations with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. The main topic of discussion was European security in the context of changes in the US policy towards Ukraine.

DW reported it.

What is known about Friedrich Merz’s trip to France?

The trip took place just a few days after the victory of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc in the German elections, making Merz the main contender for the post of Chancellor.

The negotiations between Macron and Merz focused on recent changes in the US approach to the war in Ukraine and European security issues. After the meeting, Merz thanked the French leader for his confidence in the relations between Germany and France.

"Together, our countries can achieve great things for Europe," Merz wrote on his Instagram.

Friedrich Merz is building political ties after his victory

The trip was Merz’s first foreign mission since his party won the parliamentary elections. The CDU/CSU bloc received 28.5% of the vote and 208 seats in the Bundestag, becoming the largest faction. However, this is not enough to form the government.

It is expected that Friedrich Merz will not attend the EU summit to be held in Brussels on March 6. Although there were earlier rumors that he might accompany Olaf Scholz, the current Chancellor’s spokesman Steffen Gebestreit denied this possibility.

As a reminder, the Finance Minister of France Eric Lombard stated that the United States should support European countries to ensure peace in Ukraine after the ceasefire agreement. He named the countries that are ready to send their troops to Ukraine to guarantee the implementation of the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Friedrich Merz stated that Ukraine should be put in a position of strength.