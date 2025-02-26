Europe and the US discuss joint actions after the ceasefire in Ukraine

Military exercises. Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard said that the United States should support European countries to ensure peace in Ukraine after the ceasefire agreement. He named the countries that are ready to send their troops to Ukraine to guarantee the implementation of the ceasefire.

He said this to Bloomberg reporters.

Which countries can send their troops to Ukraine

In an interview with Bloomberg Television in Cape Town, where the G20 finance ministers are meeting, Erik Lombard said that the United Kingdom, Germany, France and other European countries are ready to send troops to guarantee the implementation of the ceasefire.

"If we want the ceasefire to be respected, we need ta US backup," he emphasized.

According to Lombard, the American side has already agreed to this.

This week, Erik Lombard, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, visited Washington, D.C., where he met with President Donald Trump and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant.

They discussed issues related to Ukraine, trade, tariffs and non-tariff barriers.

As a reminder, Zelensky announced intensification of international aid for Ukraine.

Also, Donald Trump, said that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in Washington on Friday, February 28.