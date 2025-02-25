Zelensky announced the intensification of international aid to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that the Ukrainian team has already started working on the implementation of the agreements reached at the Summit in Support of Ukraine held in Kyiv. The event was attended by more than 40 international partners in online and offline formats, including state leaders, representatives of governments, and international organizations.

The Ukrainian leader wrote about it on Facebook on February 25.

Ukraine is intensifying international cooperation

Separate meetings were held with representatives of the Baltic and Nordic countries, as well as G7 leaders. The President expressed gratitude to all those who showed their principled position on the day of the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion.

"And we in Ukraine appreciate that our partners are ready not only to continue support for our state, our people, but also to increase it, so that we can swiftly achieve peace – a just peace, one that guarantees that aggression will not be repeated," Zelensky emphasized.

He also said that new decisions, agreements, and negotiations are being prepared that will help strengthen Ukraine in the international arena. The President emphasized the importance of diplomacy and expressed confidence that the processes would only accelerate.

As a reminder, on February 24, Volodymyr Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez. The parties discussed achieving peace in Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelensky posted the video on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He thanked everyone who is defending our country or helping our defenders.