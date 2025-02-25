Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Spain on February 24, 2025

Pedro Sánchez and Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot

On the third anniversary of the full-scale war, on February 24, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held the "warm and fruitful" meeting with the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez. The parties discussed peace, security guarantees, the reconstruction of Ukraine, and other issues.

The Head of the Ukrainian State wrote about it on X.

What Zelensky and Sánchez talked about on February 24

"Our discussion focused on joint efforts to achieve real peace, security guarantees, defense needs, and cooperation with Spanish companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine," the President informed.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Spain and the government for the allocation of a new package of military assistance in the amount of EUR 1 billion this year. The Head of State noted that armored vehicles, missiles, and shells are exactly what is needed to strengthen the frontline.

"We are also preparing to open the "Unity Center" to support Ukrainians in Spain, and we are working on signing the relevant agreement," Zelensky added.

