Zelensky met with von der Leyen and Costa in Kyiv

The meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and the EU representatives. Photo: Office of the President

On Monday, February 24, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. He also met with the President of the European Council António Costa.

The Ukrainian leader reported it on X.

Meeting with the EU leaders

According to Zelensky, he and the EU representatives discussed the development of Ukraine’s defence industry, in particular, investments in increasing the country’s long-range capability.

"We share a common understanding that achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and ensuring security guarantees requires unity from Europe," he noted.

The President noted that together we must remain ready to defend Ukraine by force, as Russia does not want a just end to this war.

Zelensky also thanked for the adoption of the 16th package of EU sanctions against Russia. They are aimed at logistics, banks, the military-industrial complex, propaganda, and include the ban on the storage of Russian oil products.

"We also discussed the progress in Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations. I look forward to the swift opening of the first "Fundamentals" cluster," he added.

The leaders of Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden have also paid official visits.