Zelensky's address on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion

24 February 2025 08:27
Andrii Horokhov - editor
Three years of resistance against the Russian invasion — Zelensky addressed people
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky has published a video on the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. He thanked everyone who is defending Ukraine country or helping its defenders.

Zelensky posted the video on his X page on Monday, February 24.

Zelensky addressed Ukrainians

"Three years of resistance. Three years of gratitude. Three years of absolute heroism of Ukrainians. I am proud of Ukraine! I thank everyone who defends and supports it. Everyone who works for Ukraine. And may the memory of all those who gave their lives for our state and people be eternal,"  Zelensky wrote.

The head of state also expressed his gratitude to all Ukrainians for their joint contribution to the future of the motherland.

Earlier today, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on a visit. She was accompanied by the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa. 

