Ukraine needs to be made strong — Germany expresses supports

24 February 2025 16:15
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Friedrich Merz expressed support for Ukraine — Third anniversary of Russian invasion
Friedrich Merz. Photo: REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
The winner of the German parliamentary elections and future Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed support for Ukraine. He called for putting the country in a position of strength.

Friedrich Merz wrote on X on Monday, February 24.

Merz supports Ukraine

The politician emphasized that today marks three years of Russian aggression against Ukraine and the war in Europe.

"The horrific images of destruction and war crimes have been with us for three years. Europe remains firmly on the side of Ukraine. Now, more than ever, we must put Ukraine in a strong position," said Merz.

According to him, in order to achieve a just peace, Ukraine must be part of the peace talks.

Merz's post on X. Photo: screenshot

Earlier today, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has named the likely year of Ukraine's accession to the European Union. The Icelandic government has decided to double its defense assistance to Ukraine.

