Norway's PM says when Ukraine will join the EU

24 February 2025 14:21
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Jonas Har Støre announces possible date of Ukraine's accession to the EU
Jonas Gar Støre. Photo: screenshot
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has named the likely year of Ukraine's accession to the European Union, which is 2027.

Jonas Gahr Støre said this at the Support Ukraine Summit on Monday, February 24.

Ukraine's accession to the EU

"Ukraine is likely to join the EU in 2027," said Gar Støre.

According to him, Europe and Ukraine must win a seat at the negotiating table with the help of political, military, and economic power.

On February 24, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa arrived in Kyiv.

The leaders of Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden arrived in Ukraine on the third train.

