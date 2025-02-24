Third anniversary of Russian invasion — Iceland doubles military aid to Ukraine

Kristrun Frostadóttir. Photo: my.ratings

The Icelandic government has decided to double its defense assistance to Ukraine. This country intends to contribute to the victory of our country.

This was stated by Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadóttir during the Support Ukraine Summit on Monday, February 24.

Iceland will help Ukraine

"The Icelandic government has decided to double its defense aid. We may be a small country, but we will contribute to the victory of Ukraine," said Frostadóttir.

She also added that Ukraine should become a member of the Euro-Atlantic family. In addition, according to Frostadottir, NATO membership should remain on the agenda.

