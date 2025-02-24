Johnson commented on Donald Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine

Boris Johnson. Photo: screenshot

Ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson commented on the actions of the United States regarding Ukraine. According to him, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, is falling for the Kremlin’s narratives.

Boris Johnson said it during the YES Special Meeting on February 24 in Kyiv, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, according to the correspondent of Novyny.LIVE.

What Johnson said

The ex-Prime Minister of the UK spoke out about the minerals deal. According to him, Trump wants to show Republicans’ scepticism about Ukraine, but he is falling for the Kremlin’s narratives.

Johnson called the document proposed by the United States for Ukraine a "bargain". He believes that with this agreement, the US is trying to divide everything into "black and white".

"Not a single penny should go to the Fund they propose to create with Ukraine. The price of the issue is very high," the ex-Prime Minister of the UK noted.

As a reminder, Johnson arrived in Kyiv on an official visit on February 24. He expressed his belief that Ukraine has a bright future.

Johnson also expressed his opinion on Trump’s statement about Volodymyr Zelensky’s allegedly low rating and the need for elections.