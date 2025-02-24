Boris Johnson arrives in Kyiv on February 24 to mark the third anniversary of the war

Our social media:

Boris Johnson arrives in Kyiv on the third anniversary of the war

24 February 2025 11:15
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv on February 24 for a visit. He expressed confidence that Ukraine will have a great future.

Boris Johnson reported this on Twitter.

Boris Johnson's visit to Ukraine

"I am proud to be here in Kyiv on the third anniversary of Putin’s invasion. I salute the continuing heroism of the Ukrainian people in resisting a vile act of unprovoked aggression and I categorically reject the bizarre untruths currently being peddled about the origins of that war," Johnson wrote.

He wholeheartedly urged people to keep a cool head and look at the facts of the US's continued support for Ukraine under Donald Trump's leadership. The former Prime Minister is absolutely convinced that Ukraine is destined for a great future as a free, sovereign, and independent nation.

Screenshot of Boris Johnson's post

On February 24, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa arrived in Kyiv.

Shortly afterward, the Ukrainian delegation met the presidents of Latvia and Lithuania, as well as the prime ministers of Estonia, Spain, and Canada at the capital's railway station.

The leaders of Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden arrived in Ukraine on the third train. 

