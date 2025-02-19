Johnson reacted sharply to the resonance over Zelensky’s rating

The Former Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters

The Former Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson commented on the statement of the President of the United States Donald Trump about the allegedly low rating of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and the need for elections. According to him, Trump’s comment should have "shocked the Europeans and moved them to action".

Johnson wrote about it in X on Wednesday, February 19.

Zelensky’s rating

"Of course a country undergoing a violent invasion should not be staging elections. There was no general election in the UK from 1935 to 1945," Johnson noted.

He noted that, of course, Zelensky’s support among Ukrainians is also not 4%, and in fact, it is about the same as Trump’s.

According to the politician, the statements of the American President "are not intended to be historically accurate, but to shock Europeans into action." Johnson believes that in this way, the US is encouraging the use of USD 300 billion of frozen Russian assets, which are located mainly in Belgium.

"That is cash that could and should be used to pay Ukraine and compensate the US for its support," he added.

Screenshot of Johnson’s post

Earlier, Trump stated that Ukraine needs to hold the presidential election because Zelensky allegedly has a popularity level of 4%.

In response, the Ukrainian leader noted that according to the KIIS poll, 57% of Ukrainians support him.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, emphasized that Ukraine needs bullets, not ballots. He noted that elections during the war were legally impossible.