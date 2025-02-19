Zelensky made his new statement regarding the elections

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot from the video

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke about the statements made by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, about the need to hold elections in Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian leader, polls show that 57% of citizens trust him.

Zelensky said it during the Press Conference in Kyiv on Wednesday, February 19.

Elections in Ukraine

Zelensky noted that he never comments on ratings, as he believes that it indicates some kind of political competition, as if "elections are underway". He clarified that this morning the results of a poll on the trust of Ukrainians were published.

"But since the time has come, we will take the initiative. First of all, today the trust in me is 57% according to KIIS. So if someone wants to replace me right now, it will not work right now, I would say so," the President said.

According to Zelensky, the information about the allegedly only 4% of Ukrainians who support him is disinformation coming from Russia. At the same time, there is evidence that these are the figures being discussed by America and Russia.

"Unfortunately, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, with all due respect to him and his people, lives in this disinformation space. And the question is not even what kind of support I have, but what is important is the ratings we pay attention to," he added.

Zelensky’s rating

According to KIIS data, as of the first half of February 2025, the indicators of trust in Zelensky have improved compared to the last survey in December 2024. Back then, Zelensky was trusted by 52%, distrusted by 39%, and the balance of trust and distrust was +13%.

Now, 37% of respondents do not trust the current President. The balance of trust and distrust is +20%.

Earlier, Trump stated that Ukraine needs elections, and Zelensky allegedly has a popularity level of 4%.

The American leader also added that Ukrainians should return the assistance provided by the United States. This, according to his estimates, is equivalent to about USD 300-350 billion.