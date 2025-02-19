Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk. Photo: the Press Service of the Parliament

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, spoke about holding elections during the war. He noted that Ukraine needs bullets, not ballots.

Stefanchuk wrote about it on Facebook on Wednesday, February 19.

Elections in time of war

"When there are statements about the need for elections during the full-scale war, it is worthwhile to understand: is this a real opportunity or another tool to destabilise Ukraine?" Stefanchuk noted.

He noted that the current President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, was elected in democratic elections and is now leading the fight for freedom, independence, and lives of Ukrainians.

The Chairman of the Parliament assured that democratic elections would take place and be held in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine. At the same time, the Russians cannot and will not dictate anything to us, and Ukraine will not copy their practices, where the "winner" is known even before the voting.

"Russia has never been for peace — it has always covered its aggression with pseudo-peacekeeping. Its scenario is unchanged: first, occupation, then pressure through "negotiations" that should only consolidate what has been achieved by force," Stefanchuk emphasized.

He added that Ukraine is not abandoning democracy, but elections are possible only after the end of martial law, which is provided by law.

As a reminder, the President of the United States Donald Trump stated that Ukraine needs to hold elections, and Zelensky allegedly has a popularity level of only 4%.

In response to this, the Ukrainian leader noted that polls showed that 57% of citizens trusted him.