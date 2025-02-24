Australian government introduces the largest package of sanctions against Russia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Photo: Reuters

On the third anniversary of the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Australia has announced the largest package of sanctions since 2022 against 70 individuals and 79 organizations associated with Russia.

This was announced on the Australian government' s website on Monday, February 24.

Australia supports Ukraine

"Australia has been clear since day one that Russia, and those enabling its illegal invasion, will face consequences. The Australian Government has today imposed further targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on 70 persons, and targeted financial sanctions on 79 entities," the message reads.

It is noted that this is Australia's largest package of sanctions since February 2022.

The report states that the new sanctions will target individuals who support Russia's illegal administrations in eastern Ukraine and Crimea, "including so-called 'ministers,' judges, and prosecutors. The sanctions also target individuals responsible for conflict-related sexual violence and the forced deportation of Ukrainian children.

The Australian sanctions also target individuals and entities involved in strengthening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. This includes those initiating the deployment of North Korean troops to the battlefield.

It is also recalled that in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Australia has imposed a total of more than 1,400 sanctions.

The EU is also working on a new package of sanctions against Russia, which will be finalized in February.

