Sanctions against Russia — Callas says what will be included in the 16th package

EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas. Photo: Reuters

In February, the EU should finalize the details of what will be included in the 16th package of sanctions against Russia. Diplomats are currently actively working on this.

This was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, during a media interview on Tuesday, January 28.

What might be included in the new sanctions package?

According to Kallas, EU countries are currently discussing what exactly will be included in the 16th package of sanctions against Russia. She added that they are considering "a lot of different things". The final result is to be presented in February.

"We are really looking at everything that helps Russia wage this war. Even items such as video game remotes, because they are used to control drones," the diplomat said.

She also added that chemicals needed by the Russian military-industrial complex are also on the agenda. In addition, attention will be paid to energy.

"When we reach an agreement, we will know what the final agreement will be," Kallas added.

Earlier, the media reported that the 16th package of sanctions would target Russian aluminum and agricultural products. The restrictions are also likely to affect the "shadow fleet", liquefied natural gas, and the banking sector.

As a reminder, the European Union has extended the sanctions imposed on Russia. They will remain in effect for another six months.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said that sanctions against Russia should not be lifted after the war is over. He is convinced that otherwise, Russia will regain its economic power.