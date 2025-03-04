Minerals deal — US and Ukraine will have another go at the document

Our social media:

US and Ukraine prepare to sign minerals deal — Reuters

4 March 2025 21:25
Vasylii Naumov - editor
US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Craig Hudson
The administration of US President Donald Trump and Ukraine are planning to sign minerals deal. This will be the second attempt to conclude an important document. 

This was reported by Reuters.

When the minerals deal will be signed

According to media sources, Trump told his advisers that he wants to announce the deal in his address to Congress on Tuesday evening, March 4. 

At the same time, the White House, the Office of the President of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment.

As a reminder, Zelensky says Ukraine is ready for the peace talks and wants to sign minerals deal. 

Earlier, Ukraine's Prime Minister said Ukraine will open all negotiating clusters with the EU in 2025.

