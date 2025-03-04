Ukraine's accession to the EU — When will the negotiation clusters open

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Reuters

Ukraine continues to make steady progress toward European integration. This year, six negotiation clusters with the European Union are planned to be opened.

This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a press conference on Tuesday, March 4.

Ukraine's accession to the European Union

According to the Prime Minister, Ukraine plans to open all six negotiation clusters with the European Union this year. This was discussed during talks with the European Commission that took place in Kyiv last week.

"We have an ambition to open three clusters during the Polish presidency (in the EU) in the first half of the year. In the second half of the year, during the Danish presidency, we have an ambition to open three other clusters, for a total of six negotiation clusters this year," Shmyhal said.

