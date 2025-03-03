Trump is ready to resume talks with Zelensky, only if Zelensky "makes necessary compromises"

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

US President Donald Trump is open to resuming negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, including on a deal on rare earth minerals. However, the White House has stated that this is possible only under one condition.

This statement was made by Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on Fox News.

Trump may resume talks with Zelensky

Waltz noted that Donald Trump is open to resuming talks with Volodymyr Zelensky on minerals, but only if the Ukrainian president "changes his position".

The US National Security Advisor emphasized that continuing the Russian-Ukrainian war "in the spirit of the First World War" is a road to nowhere, but the White House does not see Volodymyr Zelensky's willingness to make the compromises necessary to end a full-scale war.

"Zelenskyy is not ready for peace talks yet, but he needs to start peace talks because time is not on his side, and the US patience and wallets are not unlimited," Mike Waltz said.

He also added that Zelensky "missed the chance to economically link the United States and Ukraine for a generation to come".

