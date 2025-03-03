US claims Ukraine needs election to be held — When could election take place

Billionare Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky gave an interview to Fox News on February 28. US Senator Lindsey Graham reacted to this and noted that "no one has voice" in Ukraine.

This post was reposted by American billionaire Elon Musk on X.

Election in Ukraine during Martial law

"Unfortunately, until there is an election, no one has a voice in Ukraine" Graham wrote.

Graham's status on X. Photo: Screenshot

Elon Musk reposted adding "True".

Musk's status on X. Photo: Screenshot

Why can't Ukraine hold the election yet

It should be noted that martial law is in effect in Ukraine due to the full-scale Russian invasion that has been going on for more than three years.

According to Part 1 of Article 19 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" of the Constitution of Ukraine, presidential, parliamentary and local elections are not possible during martial law.

At the same time, martial law provides for restrictions on constitutional rights and freedoms, including political activity, freedom of movement, assembly and campaigning, which makes a full-fledged election process impossible.

In addition, all citizens of Ukraine cannot take part in such voting, as part of the territories are occupied by Russia, some Ukrainians are at the battlefield, and many more fled abroad.

Previously, after arguing with the US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky left the Oval Office early. Famous people in the United States and beyond expressed their support for the Ukrainian leader.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an interview to Fox News after the White House dispute. He spoke about US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian-American relations, the war, and the minerals deal.