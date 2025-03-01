Scandal at the White House — Zelensky's interview with FoxNews

Volodymyr Zelensky at the interview. Photo: FoxNews

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an interview to FoxNews after the White House dispute. He spoke about US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian-American relations, the war, and the mineral deal.

Novyny.LIVE collected the main points of the Ukrainian leader's interview.

What did Zelensky say

The United States helped us to survive;

No one wants to end the war more than we in Ukraine, because it is a fight for our lives;

I believe we need to be on the same side together to stop Putin;

We must sign the minerals deal. That will be the first step towards security. We are willing to sign the deal on minerals. But that is not enough. Maybe I'm missing something and Trump has a plan to stop Putin;

We need security guarantees. The fastest way is NATO. If not NATO, it's okay, no one is pressuring, let's build NATO in Ukraine. Europe is ready. Look at Europe: it is strong, it is getting stronger. But it wants an ally like the United States;

I respect Trump and Americans. I think that we should be open and honest. But I don't think I did anything wrong. There are things where you have to understand the position of Ukraine and Ukrainians;

I am very open, but I will not change the attitude of Ukrainians towards Russians — they are killing us. America is our friend. Russia is our enemy. This does not mean that we do not want the war to end;

We cannot lose our freedom. The Russians killed a lot of people. Should we just forget about it? No. Nobody wants new territories to be occupied. So I say to all partners: give us security guarantees;

We need a just peace with reliable security guarantees.

On February 28, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived at the White House to meet with Donald Trump. However, during the conversation between the leaders, an argument arose.

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, made his first statement after the scandal in the White House on Friday, February 28. He thanked America for its support.