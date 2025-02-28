Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, made his first statement after the scandal in the White House on Friday, February 28. He thanked America for its support.

The Ukrainian leader wrote about it on social media platform X.

Zelensky’s first statement after the scandal

"Thank you, America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you President Trump, Congress, and the American people," Zelensky emphasized.

He added that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, and the work is ongoing.

Zelensky’s post. Photo: screenshot

As a reminder, during the conversation at the White House, Zelensky and Trump argued for support for Ukraine and the situation at the front.

Subsequently, the Ukrainian leader left the White House prematurely. The footage was shown online.