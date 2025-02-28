The argument between Trump and Zelensky — why the Presidents quarreled

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On February 28, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived at the White House to meet with Donald Trump. However, during the conversation between the leaders, an argument arose over support for Kyiv and the situation at the front.

It was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Trump and Zelensky’s argument

During the meeting between Zelensky and Trump, the two leaders had a conflict over their different visions of the situation in Ukraine. At the beginning of the briefing, the leader of the United States expressed the opinion that Ukraine and Russia should conclude the peace agreement to end the war as soon as possible, and only then can we talk about security guarantees.

"We are looking forward to a quick conclusion of this. We don’t expect to send a lot of weapons. We’re looking forward to the end of the war so we can do other things," he emphasized.

After that, Trump stated that Kyiv should be grateful to America and not set its own conditions, as it "does not hold the cards". When the Ukrainian leader replied that the United States had no right to tell our country what to do, Trump stated that Zelensky was disrespecting America.

In addition, the Head of the White House recalled that it is thanks to American weapons that Ukraine has been holding out on the front for so long.

"If you didn’t have our weapons and equipment, this war would be over in two weeks," Donald Trump stated.

"I heard from Putin about three days, and now it’s two weeks," Volodymyr Zelensky replied.

The argument did not end there, as Donald Trump noted that his predecessors, including Joe Biden, "had a failed policy towards Ukraine and Russia". According to him, he is not sure that our country can speak from a position of strength without the United States.

"I gave you the opportunity to speak from a position of strength. Can you do it without the United States? You have brave people, but I doubt it. Either we make this deal, or you leave. I understand that it will be difficult. You don’t have the cards in your hands. When we sign the deal, you will be in the best position. But you need to express gratitude," the President of the United States stated.

After that, the public part of the conversation ended.

As a reminder, at the beginning of the conversation, Donald Trump remarked to Zelensky about his appearance. The Americans are unhappy that the Ukrainian leader does not adhere to the official style of dress.

In addition, the President of the United States rebuked the Head of Ukrainian State about weapons.