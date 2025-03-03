Donald Trump announced a "big" night on March 4, 2025

President of the US, Donald Trump. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

US President Donald Trump posted a message on one of the social media platforms, in which he shares about something "Big" coming tomorrow.

Donald Trump made the post on Truth Social on Monday, March 3.

Trump announces "Big" night to come

In his message, US President Donald Trump announced "big" night on March 4.

"TOMORROW NIGHT WILL BE BIG. I WILL TELL IT LIKE IT IS!" Trump wrote.

The US leader did not explain what he meant or give any details. It is also unknown whether this will concern the situation in Ukraine.

Trump's post. Photo: Screenshot

