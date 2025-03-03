Under Washington’s order, US Cyber Command suspended all attacks on Russia

US Army units compete in the DEFCON program to defend against cyber attacks. Illustrative photo: The United States Department of Defense

The United States suspended operations and planning for offensive cyber operations against Russia. This suspension, which was previously only rumoured, is a serious blow, according to the source in the US Cyber Command.

CNN reported it.

What are the risks for the United States now?

An unnamed official told reporters that the US Cyber Command is unhappy with this "order from above". After all, planning such operations requires time and research, which will now be wasted.

In addition, this suspension is a "serious blow" because a pause in offensive cyber operations against Russia will make the United States more vulnerable to potential cyber attacks from Moscow, which has a huge number of hackers capable of disrupting critical US infrastructure and collecting confidential information.

The pause in operations and planning by US Cyber Command, the military’s offensive and defensive cyber unit, comes as the Trump administration seeks greater détente with Russia, according to CNN.

The channel’s journalists note that the Kremlin sees cyberspace as a source of tactical advantage over the United States, as it can penetrate critical US infrastructure and try to influence the election. For its part, the US military and intelligence hackers have been increasingly pursuing Russian cybercriminals and intelligence agents in recent years.

Earlier it was reported that the group of Chinese hackers hacked into one of the most secret offices of the US Treasury Department, which is responsible for implementing sanctions policy against other countries and individual groups. A number of unclassified documents were stolen as a result of the cyberattack.

We also wrote that a number of French city and regional Internet resources became inaccessible due to hacker attacks.