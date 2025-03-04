Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table — Zelensky

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring a lasting peace closer. Kyiv is also ready to sign the deal on minerals and security at any time and in any convenient format.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on X on Tuesday, March 4.

Zelensky's statement on negotiations and peace

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is ready for negotiations to bring peace closer.

"None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts," the message reads.

The president of Ukraine emphasized that the end of the war will be a matter of several stages.

"We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same. Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal," President of Ukraine stressed.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is ready to sign agreements on minerals and security at any time and in any convenient format.

"We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader also commented on his meeting with US President Donald Trump, which ended in a dispute.

"We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this. Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive," Volodymyr Zelensky summarized.

