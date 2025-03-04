Trump is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Republican member of the US House of Representatives Darrell Issa has announced that he will nominate President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. In his opinion, no one deserves it more than Trump.

The congressman announced this on his page on X on Monday, March 3. The Hill also reports.

Trump is nominated for the Nobel Prize

"Today I will nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. No one deserves it more," Darrell Issa wrote.

However, the congressman did not specify why he was nominating Trump for the prize, but in a subsequent statement, Issa's spokesman pointed to the US president's "peace efforts" in the Middle East.

"Congressman Issa recently led a Codel [Congressional delegation] to four Middle East nations – he observed first-hand and from several heads of state that the spirit of peace and moving away from conflict is real and multilateral," said Jonathan Wilcox, Issa’s deputy chief of staff and communications director.

He also added that Trump's "advocacy is an aspiration of a world without war".

The Hill notes that this statement comes as Trump changes US policy on a full-scale war in Ukraine, increasing pressure on President Volodymyr Zelensky while thawing relations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The publication added that Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize many times before, but he has never received the coveted award.

