The US sent its delegation to Greenland amid Trump's statements

The American government delegation began its official visit this week to Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark that has been at the center of the scandal over statements made by the President of the United States, Donald Trump. As stated in Washington, they want to learn about the culture, life, and history of the people of Greenland.

Who is part of the US delegation to Greenland?

The delegation will be led by Usha Vance, wife of the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance. Other members include White House National Security Advisor Mike Volz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright. The visit will include official meetings at the US military base and participation in cultural events, including the national dog sledding race.

Why is the US delegation traveling to Greenland?

Volz and Wright will visit Pitufik Space Base, where they will receive briefings from the military. After that, they will join Vance in events that highlight Greenland's cultural heritage.

According to Brian Hughes, a representative of the US National Security Council, the US side is eager to "learn about the history, culture, and lives of the people of Greenland" and sees this visit as "an opportunity to establish a partnership based on self-determination and economic cooperation".

Trump keeps talking about annexing Greenland

Despite statements about cultural diplomacy, the delegation's visit coincided with Trump's latest comments on the possibility of Greenland joining the United States. The President again emphasized the strategic importance of the island, as well as the presence of significant mineral deposits. As of today, the Greenlandic government has not commented on the visit of the US delegation.

As a reminder, in January, the media reported that Greenland was being urged to join the EU as soon as possible to "protect" itself from Donald Trump's wishes.

Earlier, the Financial Times wrote about how the occupation of Greenland could end for Trump.