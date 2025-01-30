Danish MP calls on Greenland to urgently join the EU to protect itself from Trump

The coast of Greenland. Illustrative photo: Reuters

Greenland should consider returning to the European Union for "protection" in the face of threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, Danish MEP Morten Løkegaard said. Meanwhile, Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede is calling for the island's secession from Denmark.

Politico writes about the developments around Greenland.

Why Greenland was called to join the EU?

Løkkegaard said that although it was time for "some new thinking", Greenland's future would ultimately be decided by Greenlanders.

"We live in a world where no matter how independent you want to be, you have to be a member of alliances. And in my opinion, the EU is the best alliance you can join. This is true for Denmark, this is true for Greenland,"økegaard said.

However, as Politico notes, Greenland has a strong independence movement. Prime Minister Mute Egede is calling for the island to secede from Denmark.

"We don't want to be Danes. We don't want to be Americans. We want to be Greenlanders," he told reporters.

The publication recalls that Greenland, as a self-governing territory of Denmark, voted in a referendum in 1982 to leave the European Communities, the forerunner of the EU, and officially left the bloc in 1985, although most of its approximately 60,000 citizens are Danish and therefore still EU citizens.

Earlier we wrote that the United States has introduced a bill for the incorporation of Greenland into the United States, which would "make it great again".

Danish MEP Anders Visten also told Trump to "f##k off", emphasizing that Greenland has been part of Denmark for 800 years.