US-Ukraine talks — Ukraine's Defense Minister arrived for "technical" talks in Riyadh

Rustem Ummerov. Photo: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has arrived for the second round of talks with the United States. They will be held in Riyadh.

This was reported by Radio Liberty with reference to world news agencies on Monday, March 24.

Umerov at the talks

"Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov has arrived for a new round of talks with US representatives," the statement said.

According to the Russian media, the US side is currently continuing talks with the Russian delegation.

It is known that a round of talks with Ukraine has already taken place yesterday in Saudi Arabia.

As a reminder, Serhii Leshchenko, an adviser to the head of the Office of the president of Ukraine, reported on what the representatives of Ukraine and the United States discussed on March 23.

Earlier, it was reported that the US government delegation began its official visit this week to Greenland, as said, to learn about the culture, life, and history of the people of Greenland.