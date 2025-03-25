Frozen Russian assets — US senators put pressure on Trump

United States Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: Reuters

The group of US Republican and Democratic senators is pushing for the administration of President Donald Trump to hand over more than USD 300 billion in confiscated Russian assets to help Ukraine. Politicians also want the US to encourage its allies to do the same.

It was reported by Reuters on Tuesday, March 25.

The senators sent their letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. It says that the US should reconsider the use of frozen Russian assets.

"How does the Administration view using all financial tools at its disposal to increase pressure on Russia to end the war? Specifically, does the Administration believe that U.S. and EU-held assets should be used as leverage in negotiations with Russia to bring an end to the war? If so, how?" it is said in the letter.

The documents were signed by Republicans Todd Young and Lindsey Graham, as well as Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Tim Kaine. According to Reuters, this letter is an example of public pressure from high-ranking officials on the Trump administration. It is also noted that pro-Ukrainian Republicans in Congress have been largely silent since Trump turned US policy more towards Russia.

The letter was sent against the backdrop of US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia. The talks were aimed at signing a ceasefire deal in the Black Sea before a broader ceasefire deal. Members of the US Congress have been calling for years for the use of confiscated Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine. They believe that it will help put pressure on Moscow and prevent more US taxpayer money from being spent on the war in Ukraine.

In their letter, the senators clarified whether the administration intends to develop a strategy to encourage the EU, G7, and other allies to use sovereign Russian assets. In addition, the senators asked whether the Trump administration would support the use of Russian sovereign assets under US control to purchase defense equipment for Ukraine.

As a reminder, on Monday, March 24, the United States and Russia held talks that lasted 12 hours. The conversation was about ending the war in Ukraine and was held in a closed format.

