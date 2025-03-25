The US and Russia reach a breakthrough in the Black Sea talks

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS

The United States and the Russian Federation may issue a joint statement as early as Tuesday, March 25, following talks in Saudi Arabia on the Black Sea ceasefire deal. It is noted that a ceasefire deal has probably been reached.

It was reported by CBS News, quoting sources close to the negotiations.

The US and Russia may issue a joint statement

The statement is scheduled to be released at 4:00 a.m. Washington time (10:00 a.m. Kyiv time). The details of the document are not yet known, but preliminary reports handed over to the Trump administration by the US technical delegation from Riyadh are cautiously optimistic.

According to sources, Ukrainian officials are also informed about the content and progress of the talks. At the meetings with the Russian representatives, the US side is represented by Michael Anton of the State Department and Andrew Pick of the United States National Security Council.

As Mike Volz, the United States National Security Advisor, noted on Face the Nation, the ceasefire on attacks on air infrastructure came into effect immediately after Donald Trump spoke with Vladimir Putin. The next step is to establish a ceasefire in the Black Sea to restore the maritime transport of grain, fuel, and other goods.

"And then we'll talk the line of control, which is the actual front lines, and that gets into the details of verification mechanisms, peacekeeping, freezing the lines where they are. And then, of course, the broader and permanent peace," Volz emphasized.

As a reminder, the previous grain deal concluded with the participation of the UN, and Turkey allowed shipping in the Black Sea, but in 2023 Russia withdrew from this agreement. The parties are now trying to find a new formula for ensuring security in the region.

As a reminder, some media have reported, citing their own sources, that Russia is demanding that the Armed Forces of Ukraine withdraw from four Ukrainian regions.

It also became known that the US and Ukraine will hold an additional meeting in Riyadh.

The Office of the President of Ukraine commented on the topic of conversations with the US delegation in Saudi Arabia.