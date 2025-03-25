Ukraine's delegation remains in Saudi Arabia for another meeting with the US

Meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah on March 11. Illustrative photo: Andrii Subiga/X

The Ukrainian delegation remains in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, for one more day. In particular, to meet with the representatives of the USA.

It was reported by Suspilne, quoting its own source in the delegation.

Ukraine will hold another meeting with the United States

On Sunday, March 23, the delegations of Ukraine and the United States met in Riyadh. The parties discussed the security of energy and infrastructure facilities that day. After the meeting, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, who was part of the delegation, stated that "the discussion was productive and focused". Earlier, The New York Times reported that the Ukrainian side could stay for additional talks with the United States, but that everything would depend on progress.

In addition, on Monday, March 24, the delegations of the United States and Russia held talks in Riyadh. The meeting was held behind closed doors. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the parties discussed the Black Sea Initiative to ensure the safety of navigation. By the way, there was information that the talks lasted about 12 hours.

Sometime later, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce confirmed that the moratorium on strikes in the Black Sea had been discussed in Riyadh.

"The main goal is to restore peaceful trade in the Black Sea fully," she said.

Tammy Bruce also stated that the US State Department believes that Russia and Ukraine are close to a full ceasefire.

We also reported that the joint statement on the results of the talks between the US and Russia is due to be published today, March 25.