Truce in Ukraine — Zelensky says the issue of territories is not on the table

President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot

President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Russia's attempts to impose negotiations on Ukrainian territories, including the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, by saying that "there are no issues of territories on the table".

The Ukrainian President said this at a press conference on Tuesday, March 25.

Ukraine's strategy

Zelensky spoke about the desire of Russians to take over cities such as Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

"There are no issues of territories on the table. So it doesn't matter what they are talking about," the president said.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, any ceasefire, even a partial one, is part of Ukraine's strategy, as it demonstrates Ukraine's desire to end the war. He stressed that Russia is trying to manipulate the terms of the ceasefire, but any agreement on the cessation of hostilities is a loser for those who want to continue the war.

"We have to follow our strategy. I believe that whatever decisions are made on the ceasefire, even partial ones, are still part of our strategy. Why is that? Because it shows clearly that we want the war to end. We want it, and we are getting towards that goal. Therefore, if they start to twist the conditions — not a complete cessation, but a partial one, not in this area, but in another area — it is still a loss for those who really want to continue the war. Because they are the ones who will ruin any ceasefire agreements. Our concept is very simple. You don't want a complete cessation? We told you that. Okay, you want a truce in the air? Here we go. You don't want a ceasefire in the air but a ceasefire at sea? Here we go. You want a ceasefire at sea and a partial energy ceasefire? Let's do it. This is all part of our strategy," Zelensky summarized.

On March 25, the White House released a statement following talks with representatives of Ukraine and Russia in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that a truce in the Black Sea and the cessation of attacks on the energy system could begin today, March 25.