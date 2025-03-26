US Intel claim that China could displace US in the world AI leadership by 2030

US leader Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The US intelligence community has said that China remains the number one military and cyber threat to the United States.

This was reported by Reuters on Wednesday, March 26.

China is a threat to the United States

The intelligence report states that Beijing is making steady but uneven progress in the capabilities it could use to take over Taiwan.

In addition, China could strike the United States with conventional weapons, launch a cyberattack, and target assets in space. The intelligence community also believes that Beijing is seeking to displace the United States as the leading artificial intelligence power by 2030.

The report states that China's People's Liberation Army is likely to use language patterns to create fake news, character imitations, and attack networks.

"China's military is fielding advanced capabilities, including hypersonic weapons, stealth aircraft, advanced submarines, stronger space and cyber warfare assets and a larger arsenal of nuclear weapons," Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said.

According to her, China is Washington's most powerful strategic competitor.

As a reminder, China is keeping a close eye on companies related to AI technologies, and the recent popularity of DeepSeek's R1 model prompted the government to tighten regulations. Some startup employees have had their passports taken away.

We also wrote that the Chinese company EngineAI demonstrated how their PM01 robot became the first in the world to successfully perform the forward flip among humanoid robots. The robot received a round of applause from the audience.