Intel leaked in the US via Signal — What is Signal, who and why created the app

Among dozens of apps and messengers, many downloaded Signal because it seems to guarantee a high level of confidentiality. The developers of the app also promise this advantage over their competitors. But every system has its exceptions, such as the recent scandal of US President Donald Trump's top officials discussing classified information on Signal, which became public due to someone's mistake.

Find out who created the Signal app, why and where it is gaining popularity, and whether it really does guarantee privacy — in this Novyny.LIVE article.

Who owns Signal

The Signal app is one of the trademarked elements of the Signal Technology Foundation organization in the United States. The app first appeared in 2014. At the time, it only allowed users to send instant messages, but later added calling and video calling features.

The developers guarantee the confidentiality of the application every step of the way saying that the call cannot be intercepted by special services or mobile operators.

"Protecting free expression and enabling secure global communication through open source privacy technology," the official Signal website says.

Information about the Signal. Photo: screenshot

According to official data, as of August 2023, not a single hack of the messenger has been recorded.

Who uses Signal

Messenger wasn't designed for a specific group of citizens, such as politicians or the military, to exchange confidential information and state secrets. It can be downloaded to any device by anyone, and it is particularly popular in the United States. Its advantages go beyond confidentiality.

"There are no ads, no affiliate marketers, and no creepy tracking in Signal. So focus on sharing the moments that matter with the people who matter to you," the official website says.

Advantages of Signal. Photo: screenshot

Ukrainians learned about this messenger at the beginning of the full-scale war, as they were looking for a secure way to communicate with their families to inform them of their whereabouts or the progress of the war.

It has also become popular among the Ukrainian military and politicians, who often ask to be contacted through this messenger.

According to recent news reports, this app is also used by American politicians, who are not afraid to discuss important operations over the phone. This behavior has turned into a scandal for them.

