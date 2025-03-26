Norway will increase military aid to Ukraine in 2025 up to nearly $8 billion

Norwegian Minister of Labor and Social Inclusion Tonje Brenna and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

Norway's Minister of Labor and Social Inclusion, Tonje Brenna, said her country was increasing military aid to Ukraine to nearly $8 billion. She also talked about helping refugees.

Tonje Brenna said this at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Wednesday, March 26.

Aid for Ukraine from Norway

Brenna noted that since 2022, Norwegian municipalities have hosted more than 90,000 refugees from Ukraine and persons with temporary protection.

"That is a lot for a country of about 500,000 people. We all want peace in Ukraine, but it must be sustainable and fair. When peace comes, human capital will be the key to rebuilding Ukraine. There is a line between the integration and competence of IDPs from Ukraine in Norway and other countries and the reconstruction of Ukraine," Brenna said.

According to her, Norway is a reliable and predictable partner in supporting Ukraine. Brenna says that the increase in military aid is a clear signal of support for as long as it is needed.

"Our long-term support is based on Gannissen's Ukraine Assistance Program. This program allows us to tailor our goals to meet Ukraine's critical military, economic and humanitarian needs," the Minister added.

As a reminder, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has named the likely year of Ukraine's accession to the European Union, which is 2027.

Earlier, the head of the Christian Democratic Union party, Friedrich Merz, has announced a military package worth 3 billion euros to Ukraine.