Germany is about to approve €3 billion military aid to Ukraine

Friedrich Merz. Photo: Reuters

The head of the Christian Democratic Union party and future German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has announced a military package worth 3 billion euros to Ukraine.

This was reported by Tagesschau on Friday, March 14.

Germany will provide additional aid for Ukraine

Merz held consultations with the leaders of the Christian Social Union, the Social Democratic Party and the Greens on the financial package for Ukraine, which is expected to be adopted next week.

According to Merz, current chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that if approved by the parliament, he is ready to release additional funds to support Ukraine.

"I expect that after approval by the Bundesrat, 3 billion euros of military aid will be allocated to Ukraine," he said.

It is known that the allocation of an aid package of this amount was considered before the German elections. At the time, Scholz blocked consideration of the issue, saying it should be considered after the election.

Earlier, Merz had announced his intention to release 3 billion euros for Ukraine, noting that it will be "allocated quickly".

The future German chancellor also called for Ukraine to be put in a position of strength before negotiations with Russia.