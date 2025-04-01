Ukraine is ready to open the first cluster of negotiations on EU accession

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine is ready to open the first cluster of negotiations on joining the European Union. According to him, work is underway to ensure that this happens as soon as possible.

Andrii Sybiha said this at a press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday, April 1.

Ukraine's accession to the EU

"I appreciate Minister Baerbock's support on this path. Ukraine is ready to open the first cluster of negotiations on accession to the EU. We are working to make it happen as soon as possible," emphasized Sybiha.

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister, they also discussed the strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia.

Sybiha emphasized that there can be no return to the old days, to business as usual with Russia.

"Moscow is an existential threat. Any business with Russia means money for the Russian military machine, and therefore a direct threat to the security and well-being of every European family," he added.

Previously, we reported that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on April 1 and announced a new large-scale package of military and humanitarian aid totaling 11.25 billion euros.

As a reminder, Sweden recently announced a new aid package for Ukraine, the largest of the Scandinavian countries.