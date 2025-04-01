Baerbock announces €130 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that her country would provide Ukraine with new military aid. In addition, 130 million euros will be allocated for humanitarian aid.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE on Tuesday, April 1

Help from Germany

"In concrete terms, that means artillery, ammunition, more Patriot and IRIS-T systems. In concrete terms, it means protecting lives, millions of lives. Reforming the debt brake allows us to continue to support the Armed Forces and significantly strengthen European security," Baerbock said.

According to her, in the coming years, Germany will reach 3% of GDP for its own defense capabilities. At the same time, the support for Ukraine has been, is and will be much more than just military, it consists of many other elements. In addition to military support, Germany is providing €130 million in stabilization and humanitarian aid.

The Minister noted that this contributes to better protection of energy facilities. Baerbock said that she did not visit the energy supply sites by chance, but because Putin has made it clear over the past three years that his goal was and still is to destroy Ukraine.

"Why else are substations, power lines, and gas facilities being attacked? Why is it done just before winter? The goal was to freeze pipes and destroy lives at -15 °C," she emphasized.

According to the German Foreign Minister, support for Ukraine's energy infrastructure saves lives, so her country continues to provide this support. She believes that "talking only about peace" will create neither peace nor security. Therefore, there will be a truce only when the shelling and attacks on Ukraine stop.

"People in Ukraine and Europe want nothing more than peace. Ukraine has clearly shown that it is not only ready, but also active," summarized Baerbock.

Previously, we reported that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on April 1

