Andriy Portnov — everything we know about the former Ukrainian politician

The former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov. Photo: UNIAN

On May 21, the former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov was murdered in Madrid, Spain. Several unidentified attackers opened fire near the school in the elite Pozuelo neighborhood of the city.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you everything we know about Andriy Portnov and what positions he held.

Advertisement

Everything we know about Andriy Portnov

Andriy Portnov was born on October 27, 1973 in Luhansk. In 2006, he became an MP from the Yulia Tymoshenko Bloc. In 2008, he became deputy head of the BYuT faction.

The politician was also the first Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of Ukraine during the time of Viktor Yanukovych in 2011-2014.

Viktor Yanukovych and Andriy Portnov. Photo: Ukrinform

After that, he left Ukraine for Russia and lived there for some time. However, he soon travelled to Europe, where the European Union imposed sanctions against him, but not for long, a year later, Portnov was removed from the list.

In 2018, the Security Service of Ukraine opened the case against the former politician for treason, but it was later closed.

He stayed in Europe until 2019 and then returned to Ukraine, but after the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, in the summer of 2022, he left for the European Union again.

It is also known that in 2021, the United States imposed sanctions on Andriy Portnov.

The murder of Andriy Portnov

As a reminder, the shooting took place in Madrid on May 21. As it turned out, ex-politician Andriy Portnov was murdered.

This information was confirmed by the Security Forces. It is known that Portnov was shot at least five times.

Soon after, the media found out the first details of the murder of the Ukrainian former politician and showed footage from the scene.

In addition, the attackers were seen by witnesses who described their appearance and signs.