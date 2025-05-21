Andriy Portnov — witnesses described the shooter who murdered the politician

Andriy Portnov, ex-advisor to Viktor Yanukovych. Photo: UNIAN

During the shooting in Madrid on May 21, when the former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov was murdered, witnesses saw the attacker. They described the attacker.

El País reported it.

Advertisement

Description of the murderer of Andriy Portnov

The media reports that witnesses saw one of the attackers shooting at Andriy Portnov. According to them, it was the tall and thin man, dressed in black clothes, carrying an orange bag.

The attackers fired at least five shots, three of which hit the target, including a fatal shot to the head.

As a reminder, on May 21, the former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov was murdered in Madrid. At the time, he was leading his children to school.

This information was soon confirmed by the Security Forces of Ukraine, but no reasons were given.

At the same time, the media found out the first details of the murder and showed the first footage from the scene of the shooting.