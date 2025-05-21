Portnov's murder in Spain — details of the attack and who attacked

Andriy Portnov. Archive photo: UNIAN

On Tuesday, May 21, the assassination attempt took place in the Madrid suburb of Pozuelo de Alarcón, killing the former Ukrainian politician and former advisor to the former President Viktor Yanukovych, Andriy Portnov. The former official was shot at least five times.

It was reported by the Spanish newspaper El País, quoting police sources.

Andriy Portnov shot dead near Madrid — everything we know so far

The crime took place at around 09:15 am, right in front of the entrance to the elite educational institution Colegio Americano. Andrey Portnov was driving his Mercedes car. According to law enforcement, there were two or three attackers.

They caught the victim by surprise and fired at least five shots, three of which were fatal. One of the shots hit him in the head, which was fatal. The other bullets hit him in the stomach and side. The emergency service Summa 112 recorded Portnov's death on the spot.

The body was found by passers-by who called the police. Patrol police, scientific police, and the murder investigation team arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the man was the citizen of Ukraine. Initially, the police had some difficulty identifying him, but the decisive role was played by the deceased's watch, which was engraved in Ukrainian.

Currently, the police do not say what type of weapon was used to shoot Andriy Portnov. There is also no information on the arrests of the first suspects.

Why was Portnov near the school?

The media reported that Andriy Portnov could have been leading children to school, which is why he was in the area.

The school itself confirmed that the shooting incident did indeed take place near the building, but could not say whether Andrey Portnov had any connection to the students or was the father of any of them. The representative of the school told El País that the shots were fired after classes had started, so children and parents did not witness the events.

