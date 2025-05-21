Andriy Portnov — the murder of the politician was confirmed by the Security Forces

The former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov. Photo: Facebook

The Security Forces confirmed the murder of the former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov in Madrid on May 21. He received four gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the head.

It was reported by RBC-Ukraine, quoting sources in the Security Forces.

The murder of Andriy Portnov on May 21

On the morning of May 21, the shooting took place near the elite school in Madrid (Spain). As it turned out, the former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov was murdered. According to media reports, he was leading his children to the school at the time.

The police are currently investigating, and so far, no details have been released.

The media found out the first details of the murder of Andriy Portnov. Two or three people may be involved in the crime.